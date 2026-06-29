Extreme Antisemitism in California: State Sen. Scott Wiener, a radical LGBT activist, is expelled from a march over his pro-Israel stance during Pride celebrations

Published by Israel Duro 29 de junio, 2026

Antisemitism in the U.S. is reaching unprecedented levels and threatens to become a wave of hatred that sweeps away the stance and track record of anyone who publicly shows support for Israel. Such is the case with the state senator—and front-runner to replace Nancy Pelosi in the House of Representatives in November—Scott Wiener, who was expelled from a “trans march” for Gaza because of his pro-Israel stance.

Wiener, who is openly gay, earned the nickname “Parents’ No. 1 Enemy” for his radical support of the LGBT agenda, including introducing and promoting laws that are anti-family and designed to advance the movement to which he belongs.

"Unforgivable"

None of this has carried any weight compared to Wiener’s grave sin: he is Jewish, and although he left the Jewish Caucus in protest of Israel’s actions in Gaza earlier this year, he generally maintains a pro-Israel stance. Something so “unforgivable” that it led to him being harassed until he was forced to walk out of a trans march in support of Gaza because of his stance on the conflict.

Wiener himself recounted the events in a statement he shared on social media over the weekend. During this same period, several of the vandals who confronted him and forced him to leave posted videos of the incident, in which they can be heard shouting insults at the state senator and accusing him that his support for the “queer movement” was betrayed by his support for Israel.

"They were so aggressive, both physically and verbally, that it was impossible for me to stay"

In his statement, the state senator, who begins by highlighting his annual participation in the event and his defense of people in the LGBT movement “who are facing existential threats from right wing extremists, including the President. It has been a deep honor to partner for many years with trans people to advance legislation and budget requests to support the community."

“As I walked through Dolores Park to participate in a trans-led Pride Shabbat service in connection with the trans march, a group of people began screaming at me, ran up to me, surrounded me, and began harassing me, both verbally and physically, including physical contact. They made statements about my ‘Israeli handlers,’ among many other inaccurate, extreme, and vile statements. They were so physically and verbally aggressive that it was impossible for me to safely remain in the park. As a result, I left the park and, for the very first time, did not participate in the trans march."

This is not the first act of harassment in recent days

This act of harassment is not an isolated incident, as he himself noted in his statement, since last Wednesday he experienced a similar incident at a bar:

“This follows an incident Wednesday night at a bar in the Mission where I’d gone to watch a World Cup game. During the game, a man accosted me in a corner of the bar, effectively cornering me and the young women staffers who were with me. He screamed abuse at me and our staff before being ejected by the bar’s employees. After being ejected, the man remained outside the bar, shouting my name and pounding on the side of the bar near where I was sitting for several minutes. The same individual, in December 2023, stalked me on a plane and in an airport, shouting at me about my ‘tainted bloodline.’”

After reporting the incident, Wiener received support from several members of his party and the mayor of San Francisco, Daniel Lurie. The latter noted on X that “As mayor, I can never accept hatred directed at a member of our community. The words directed at Senator Wiener yesterday were inflammatory, hateful, and anti-Semitic.”