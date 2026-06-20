Trump Unveils the New $400 Million Presidential Plane Donated by Qatar

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump led the unveiling of the new presidential plane. The event took place at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. It is a luxury aircraft that was gifted by the State of Qatar, at an approximate cost of 400 million dollars.

The aircraft in question is a luxury Boeing 747-8 that belonged to the Qatari royal family. It is one of the largest and most modern commercial aircraft in the world, originally equipped with high-end interiors designed to transport dignitaries and members of the Qatari royal family.

The addition of the Boeing 747-8 will temporarily meet presidential transportation needs while delays continue in the delivery of the new Air Force One aircraft ordered from Boeing during President Trump’s first term.

At the event, Trump stepped off the plane as the song “God Bless the USA”, by Lee Greenwood, played. Moments later, the president delivered a speech to those in attendance, including officials and members of the Air Force.

"Our pilots, designers, and engineers prepared an aircraft that is the largest Air Force One ever built. It flies further and faster than any Air Force One [ever] and which is among the most beautiful aircrafts the Air Force will ever see or operate,” the president said.

He also announced that the aircraft will make its maiden flight on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day: “That was all of the generals. They wanted to do something special. They wanted to get it done for the two hundred and fiftieth year, the anniversary. We have America's two fiftieth, and and that's coming up in a little while. And I think I can say that we're gonna do a flyover like no flyover.”

In addition, the Air Force announced on Friday that the new aircraft will soon begin test flights, which will serve as “the final test” for the latest modifications.

In recent months, the aircraft underwent an extensive modification process to meet the strict security and communications requirements mandated for the U.S. presidential transport. The work included the installation of secure communications systems, special equipment, and other capabilities necessary for the president to carry out his duties while in flight.