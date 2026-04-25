By their votes ye shall know them: Who are the most conservative members of Congress...and the most radical leftists?

Published by Israel Duro 25 de abril, 2026

Which member of Congress fought the hardest for conservative principles between 2023 and 2025? And which one opposed them the most? A report by the Institute for Legislative Analysis allows us to analyze the stance of each of the lawmakers in both chambers. While Republican Rep. Chip Roy borders on 100% support for measures such as reducing federal spending, limiting regulatory powers, reducing the scope of government or strict respect for the constitutional structure and guarantees of civil liberties, Democrat Ayanna Pressley has fought rules to these ends the most.

Below is the top-10 listing for each side. The score goes on a scale of 0-100: "A score of 100 represents maximum agreement with reduced federal spending, less regulatory competition, narrower scope of government action, and strict adherence to the constitutional structure and protection of civil liberties. A score of 0 reflects the opposite."

Note: As the votes correspond to the years 2023-2025, some names are no longer in Congress after losing their seats in 2024.

Most conservative members of Congress

1. Rep. Chip Roy 99.50%.

2. Sen. Rand Paul 99.34%

3. Rep. Andy Biggs 98.48%

4. Rep. Eric Burlison 97.97%

5. Rep. Elijah Crane 97.50%

6. Rep. Scott Perry 96.45%

7. Rep. Paul Gosar 96.41%

8. Rep. Josh Brecheen 96.35%

9. Rep. Ralph Norman 95.79%

10. Rep. Keith Self 94.95%

Most radical leftists in Congress

1. Rep. Ayanna Pressley 2.51%

2. Rep. Delia C. Ramirez 2.70%

3. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 3.00%

4. Rep. Maxwell Frost 3.00%

5. Rep. Greg Casar 3.11%

6. Rep. Rashida Tlaib 3.11%

7. Summer L. Lee 3.48%

8. Rep. Maxine Dexter 3.50%

9. Rep. Mark Pocan 3.52%

10. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke 3.55%.