Trump participates in the 'America Reads the Bible' event

Published by Israel Duro 19 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump was one of those in charge of kicking off the "America Reads the Bible" event intended to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary. The president read the passage from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22 in a weeklong initiative in which different figures will read passages from the Holy Book.

According to organizers, between April 18 and 25,"more than 475 leaders from all spheres of influence will gather in Washington D.C. to read aloud from the entire Bible on the occasion of our nation's 250th birthday."

"If my people, who bear my name, will humble themselves and pray"

Speaking to Fox News, Bunni Pounds, founder and president of Christians Engaged explained the choice of the passage to be read by Trump:

"This occurs at a time when the Israelites were going through difficulties and God spoke and said, 'If my people, who bear my name, will humble themselves and pray.' We have prayed this passage for at least the last 50 years of America's history, on the National Day of Prayer and at other times in this country."

Verse 14 says, 'If my people, who bear my name, will humble themselves, pray, seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear them from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.'"

"America's founding principles are based on rights coming from God"

Another politician highlighted at the inauguration was the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, who assured that "God is not done with America yet." During his remarks, Johnson noted that faith played a key role in the birth of the country, noting that "America's founding principles are based on the belief that rights come from God."

"We are the first nation in the history of the world to boldly proclaim that. That's the foundation of what has made us the greatest nation in the history of the world."

In addition, Johnson assured attendees that this public reading of Scripture is an opportunity to "defend and restore the foundation of the country. This is more than a symbolic gesture, it is a renewal of our commitment."

Each day, beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, hundreds of VIPs will read the entire Bible, "from Genesis to Revelation," in 12-hour days from the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.