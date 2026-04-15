Gavin Newsom schedules special election to fill Eric Swalwell's seat

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de abril, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom set the date for a special election to fill the House seat vacated by Eric Swalwell, who resigned his seat after being accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Newsom scheduled the call for August 18.

"I, Gavin Newsom, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim and order that a special election shall be held on the 18th day of August 2026, within the 14th Congressional District of the State, to fill the vacancy in the office of the U.S. House of Representatives from said district resulting from the resignation of Representative Eric Swalwell," Newsom said in a communiqué.

Swalwell, who also resigned from his continued bid to succeed Newsom after receiving pressure from prominent Democratic Party leaders, resigned as representative due to accusations of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior made by different women.

In the statement confirming his departure from the House of Representatives, Swalwell said that he will fight "the serious, false alegation made against me," while apologizing and assuming his responsibility.