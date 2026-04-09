Administration moves toward automatic registration for military draft

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de abril, 2026

The federal government plans to implement a system of automatic registration for compulsory military service beginning in December 2026. The measure, recently proposed by the Selective Service System (SSS), seeks to modify the current model, in which young people must register on their own.

The initiative was filed on March 30, 2026 with the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, as part of the regulatory development necessary to implement a reform already approved by Congress.

Legal backing: The National Defense Authorization Act of 2026

The change stems from the National Defense Authorization Act of 2026, passed in December of last year. This legislation, key to the funding and organization of the armed forces, includes a clause authorizing the automatic enrollment of eligible citizens.

Under this new approach, responsibility for registration is shifted from individuals to being handled directly by the government through the integration of federal databases, which will allow for a more streamlined and centralized process.

Who must register and what are the penalties

Under current regulations, most men between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to register with the Selective Service System. Traditionally, they were required to do so within 30 days of turning 18, although late registrations are accepted up to age 26.

Failure to do so can carry severe consequences, including fines of up to $250,000, prison terms of up to five years, and restrictions on access to benefits such as student loans, public employment, or obtaining U.S. citizenship in the case of immigrants.

A system already partially automated

Currently, 46 states and territories already have mechanisms that automatically register eligible men when applying for driver's licenses or identity documents. Federal reform seeks to unify and expand this model nationwide.

In addition, the SSS has warned of a recent drop in registration rates from 84% in 2023 to 81% in 2024, bolstering the case for automation.

Proponents of the measure argue that automatic registration will reduce administrative costs and redirect resources to strategic areas such as military readiness and mobilization, rather than information campaigns aimed at encouraging voluntary enrollment.

The debate over the military draft The United States has not had a military draft since the Vietnam War. However, the current international context, especially the tensions with Iran, has rekindled the debate on a possible reactivation.



Notwithstanding, the White House has assured that reinstituting the draft is not part of the current plans, although it does not rule out keeping open different defense options.

A preventive measure, not an immediate draft

It is important to stress that registration in the Selective Service System does not imply automatic conscription. It is a database that would allow the activation of a military draft only in case Congress and the President authorize it in a national emergency situation.

The reform, therefore, is presented as an administrative and preventive measure, intended to ensure a faster and more efficient response should the context so require.