DOJ sues Minnesota over transgender athletes' participation in women's sports

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) officially sued Minnesota over the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. According to the agency run by Pam Bondi, the Democratic state would be in violation of Title IX, a statute that prohibits sex discrimination in educational programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance.

According to the 45-page lawsuit, the Minnesota "creates unfair competition, denies girls equal educational opportunities, and expose girls to a hostile educational environment with heightened risks of physical injury and psychological harm."

In addition, the DOJ asserted that the Minnesota Department of Education is putting "ideology before biology."

"The Trump Administration does not tolerate flawed state policies that ignore biological reality and unfairly undermine girls on the playing field. This Department of Justice is proud to partner with HHS and the Department of Education to protect our girls in Minnesota and across the country," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

"The Trump Administration will always fight for the safety and civil rights of women and girls. Minnesota’s policies allow men to dominate women’s sports, denying female athletes fair competition and eroding their right to equal access in educational programs and activities. Thank you to Attorney General Bondi for bringing this fight to the courts to hold Minnesota accountable," said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

Thus, the lawsuit seeks to bring the state into compliance with Title IX and the executive order that President Donald Trump signed in February 2025, banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

"We are putting every school receiving taxpayer dollars on notice: If you let men take over women's sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding," Trump declared moments before signing the executive order in February.

According to the DOJ, the Minnesota Department of Education currently receives $2.98 billion from the Department of Education and $42.6 million from the Department of Health and Human Services.