Mullin passes key vote to lead Homeland Security Department

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de marzo, 2026

Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin passed a key Senate vote this Sunday that brings him closer to becoming the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The vote, with 54 votes in favor and 37 against, paves his way to a final vote scheduled for Monday night.

Mullin was nominated by President Donald Trump to head the agency, replacing Kristi Noem, who was ousted following contentious hearings on Capitol Hill and after deaths recorded during immigration operations in Minnesota.

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The vote largely followed party lines, although it included yes votes from Democrats Martin Heinrich and John Fetterman. The latter had played a relevant role in previous decisions within the process.

During his confirmation hearing, Mullin was questioned by lawmakers from both parties, including Republican Rand Paul. The senator did not retract past statements that generated controversy, although he acknowledged mistakes and said he seeks to learn from them.

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On immigration, one of the central points of the debate, Mullin indicated that he would support the use of warrants for ICE agents to enter homes or businesses, except in specific situations. The position was raised in response to questions from Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.