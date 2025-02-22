Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Karen Bass, mayor of Los Angeles, fired Fire Department chief Kristin Crowley. More than a month after the fires started in southern California, the two met on Friday afternoon, and Bass subsequently announced that the dismissal would be "effective immediately." Ronnie Villanueva, who has been with the department for 41 years, was named interim fire chief.

The Democratic mayor explained her reasons through a lengthy statement released by her office, in which she assured that the city needs new leadership in the Fire Department.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief,” Mayor Bass said. “We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch," Bass wrote.

"Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters – during the Palisades fire and every single day – is without question. Bringing new leadership to the fire department is what our city needs," she added.

The Democrat was criticized for being in Ghana when the Palisades fire broke out, the worst in the state's history. She was in the African country participating in the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Rick Caruso, a real estate developer who ran for mayor in 2023, rejected Bass' decision and called it "very disappointing." He said leaders should take responsibility in times of crisis instead of blaming others.

"Chief Crowley served Los Angeles well and spoke honestly about the severe and profoundly ill-conceived budget cuts the Bass administration made to the LAFD. That courage to speak the truth was brave, and I admire her. Honesty in a high city official should not be a firing offense. The Mayor's decision to ignore the warnings and leave the city was hers alone. This is a time for city leaders to take responsibility for their actions and their decisions. We need real leadership, not more blame passing", she posted on her X account. Caruso has been rumored as a possible candidate for California governor in 2026 or mayor of Los Angeles again.