Authorities name suspect in deadly, devastating Los Angeles Palisades fire

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt 8 de octubre, 2025

Authorities on Wednesday named a suspect in connection to the deadly, devastating Palisades fire in Los Angeles County.

The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, of Florida.

Kenny Cooper, a special FBI agent in Los Angeles, said the blaze was an "incendiary fire" and the "subject arrested started it."

Authorities said Rinderknecht was "charged with the Palisades Fire that started January 1."

They also said evidence includes content on his phone and of him returning to the fire after he set it to watch firefighters battle the blaze.

The blaze erupted on Jan. 7 and killed 12 people, destroying more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades.

There will be a 9 a.m. news conference with Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell, and Special Agent in Charge Kenny Cooper of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

© Just The News.