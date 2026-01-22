The State Department clarified in Voz News that the suspension of visa processing for 75 countries "only applies to those who are seeking permanent residency"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de enero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed State Department spokesperson Natalia Molano on the newscast about the Donald Trump Administration's decision to suspend all visa processing for 75 countries, which officially went into effect this Wednesday.

"This new policy is a temporary pause that goes along with the goal of Trump, who wants all incoming immigrants to be self-sufficient. This is not a new issue as it had been addressed in his first administration, where he wanted to adjust this method of assessing public charge. This is a routine process that is part of all residency visa applications. [...] The goal is for immigrants coming to the United States to be self-sufficient. We do not yet know how long the suspension will last, but within Latin America those included in this list are Guatemala, Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia. [...] The suspension only applies to those who are requesting permanent residency," Molano said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.