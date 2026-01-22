Judge orders redrawing of New York's 11th District, where Trump won by more than 20 points in 2024

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de enero, 2026

Acting New York state Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Pearlman ruled Wednesday that the congressional district represented by Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis was drawn in violation of the state Constitution and ordered officials to redraw the map ahead of this year's midterm elections. Pealman, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, instructed the state's Independent Redistricting Commission to submit a revised congressional map by Feb. 6.

The ruling represents a major legal victory for Democrats after several New York voters filed a lawsuit in October, in which they argued that the current configuration of New York's 11th Congressional District illegally weakens the voting power of several minorities. "Black and Latino Staten Islanders have less opportunity than other members of the electorate to elect a representative of their choice and influence elections in New York’s 11th Congressional District," in violation of the state Constitution, the plaintiffs alleged in the court brief.

The district, which encompasses Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2024, giving him a more than 24-point lead. Despite this, a new map could alter the political landscape and give Democrats a real chance to win the seat. Although the Independent Redistricting Commission is charged with drawing the new boundaries, any proposal must ultimately be approved by the Democratic-controlled state Legislature.