Trump commemorates the first anniversary of his second term: 'I think God is very proud of the job I've done'

20 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump made a special appearance in the press briefing room of the White House on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the start of his second term. The appearance was unusual, as the last time the president participated in a press conference at the presidential headquarters was on June 27, 2025.

From the beginning of his remarks, Trump focused on crime and fraud, specifically mentioning Minnesota. The president noted that arrests have been made of people involved in serious crimes, including murder and drug trafficking, and stated that these are illegal immigrants with criminal records. During his appearance, he showed photographs of arrested suspects and stressed that the cases occurred within the state.

Overview of the first year in power

In his speech, Trump presented an overview of the first year of his second term. To illustrate, he raised a stack of documents that he described as a collection of accomplishments achieved by his administration. He assured that the results cover multiple areas and, in his opinion, far exceed those of any other administration, especially in the military and in ending conflicts.

"We've done more than any other administration has done by far in terms of military, in terms of ending wars, in terms of completing wars. Nobody's really seen very much like it," he said.

The president confirmed that his government put an end to what he described as the stagflation inherited from the previous administration and maintained that the country is experiencing strong economic growth. He indicated that Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter is on track to exceed 5% and highlighted the performance of the stock market and retirement plans.

Economy, trade and jobs

Trump also referred to the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he attributed to the largest tax cuts in history and to a 27% reduction in the federal budget deficit in a single year. On trade, he pointed out that tariffs helped reduce the trade deficit by 77% and that agreements were reached to lower barriers to U.S. exports with countries that account for 40% of U.S. trade.

On the labor front, the President contrasted the results of his administration with those of the previous administration, affirming that all the new jobs created under his mandate are in the private sector.