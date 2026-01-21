Usha Vance is pregnant: Expecting fourth child at the end of July

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de enero, 2026

Usha Vance announced that she is pregnant, expecting her fourth child by Vice President JD Vance. The second lady broke the news in a statement, noting that they are expecting a new baby boy in July, when Vance will become the first vice president to have children while in office.

The couple has three children, Ewan (8), Vivek (5) and Mirabel (4). The baby girl was born in December 2021, when the now-vice president was campaigning for the Senate in Ohio, and Usha Vance was working as an attorney at a well-known law firm.

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," Vance wrote in a statement.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," he added.

Since she arrived at the White House in January 2025, Usha Vance has maintained a low-key profile, accompanying her husband on international trips and attending cultural, educational, and community events, especially those tied to universities, civic education, and vocational training.

Ewan, Vance's eldest son, made headlines ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, as he was one of the protagonists of the call in which Trump confirmed that Vance would be his running mate.

"My son, who is seven, is in the hotel room with me. And he's really into Pokémon cards right now, he's going through a Pokemon phase. He really likes it. (...) So he was trying to talk to me about Pikachu, and I was on the phone with Donald Trump, and I say, 'Son, shut the hell up for 30 seconds about Pikachu. This is the most important call of my life. Please let me take this call,'" the vice president recalled in an interview.

JD Vance will become the first vice president in history to have children while in office. The case is different for presidents, since John Tyler and Grover Cleveland had children while in the White House. So did John F. Kennedy, but sadly, his son Patrick passed away just two days after he was born in 1963.