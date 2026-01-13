Trump says Microsoft will implement changes to prevent households from paying more for electricity

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration is working with Microsoft to prevent the expansion of data centers linked to artificial intelligence from leading to increases in the electricity bills of U.S. households.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Microsoft will implement changes starting this week to ensure that its increasing energy consumption does not translate into higher costs for consumers. He further indicated that this is the first technology company to make concrete commitments to the federal government and that there will be more announcements in the coming weeks.

Data centers and energy costs

Trump stressed that data centers are essential to maintain U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence and for the country's security but insisted that big tech companies must bear the cost of their own energy consumption and not pass it on to users.

"Data Centers are key to that boom, and keeping Americans free and secure, but, the big Technology Companies who build them must 'pay their own way'" the president said.