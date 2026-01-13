Voz media US Voz.us
Trump says Microsoft will implement changes to prevent households from paying more for electricity

The president insisted that large technology companies must bear the cost of their energy consumption.

The logo of the U.S. company MicrosoftJulien De Rosa / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Sabrina Martin

President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration is working with Microsoft to prevent the expansion of data centers linked to artificial intelligence from leading to increases in the electricity bills of U.S. households.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Microsoft will implement changes starting this week to ensure that its increasing energy consumption does not translate into higher costs for consumers. He further indicated that this is the first technology company to make concrete commitments to the federal government and that there will be more announcements in the coming weeks.

Data centers and energy costs

Trump stressed that data centers are essential to maintain U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence and for the country's security but insisted that big tech companies must bear the cost of their own energy consumption and not pass it on to users.

"Data Centers are key to that boom, and keeping Americans free and secure, but, the big Technology Companies who build them must 'pay their own way'" the president said.

Accelerated expansion and high energy demand

The announcement comes as major companies in the sector accelerate building digital infrastructure and anticipate higher capital expenditures to sustain AI growth. Last week, Meta announced deals with three nuclear companies for a data center in Ohio, reflecting the magnitude of the sector's energy demand.

