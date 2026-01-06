Maduro and Cilia Flores plead not guilty, details of the sting operation and Trump threatens Delcy Rodríguez: Voz News

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de enero, 2026

On Monday's Voz News, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor along with guests and panelists analyzed teverything related to the situation in Venezuela following the capture of dictator Nicolás Maduro and the promotion of Delcy Rodríguez as his replacement, who will lead the transition under the tutelage of the Administration of President Donald Trump. Likewise, the appearance of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores before a New York judge, before whom both pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges they face, was analyzed.

On this point, Yapor interviewed attorney Roger Azmar, who commented: "At this moment Nicolás Maduro and his wife are facing a sentence that could be life. It all depends on the development of the case, on the evidence that will be presented by the prosecution and also something very important: it depends on whether Maduro and his wife reach an agreement with the prosecution to avoid having to go to trial".

Likewise, this Monday's newscast analyzed President Trump's strong words against Rodríguez and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, as well as all the details about the operation to capture Maduro.