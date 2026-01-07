Special election for MTG's House seat set for March 10 in Georgia

Published by Kim Jarrett | The Center Square 7 de enero, 2026

Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional seat will be empty at least two months, likely three, as a special election already drawing 24 candidates will not take place until March 10.

If a runoff is needed, April 7 would be the earliest the seat could be decided, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. Georgia law requires winning candidates to receive 50% of the vote plus one.

The timing is pivotal for many reasons, including potential government shutdowns. Republicans have a 218-213 advantage with four vacancies in the U.S. House of Representatives, the trend has been four to five continuing resolutions per year.

The next possibility is Jan. 30.

Texas (18th Congressional District, seat of the late Rep. Sylvester Turner) has a special election Jan. 31 and New Jersey (11th Congressional District, seat of resigned Rep. Mikie Sherrill) has a primary Feb. 5 and the special election April 16. Each seat was held by a Democrat.

The death of California Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa was announced Tuesday after a medical emergency on Monday. It could be June before a special election for the seat.

Republicans held a 220-215 edge after the November 2024 elections.

Greene announced her resignation in November and her official last day was Monday.

The position encompasses Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield counties and portions of Cobb County.

Twenty Republicans, two Democrats and one unaffiliated candidate have filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission as candidates for the position.

On the Democratic side, Shawn Harris, who challenged Greene in the 2024 general election, is running. Harris received 35% of the vote in the 2024 race. Also running as a Democrat is Clarence Blalock of Paulding County.

The Republicans who filed paperwork are Star Black, Beau Brown, James Marty Brown, Regan Box, Elvis Casely, Jeff Criswell, Daniel Davenport, Christian Michael Hurt, Uloma Expete Kama, Benjamin Pope, Michael Allen Corbin, Thomas Jonathan Jackson Gray, Nicky Lama, state Sen. Colton Moore, Linvel Risner, Brian Stover, Meg Strickland, Jim Tully, Jenna Turnipseed and Jacqueline Cherise Wilmer.

Republican Eric Cunningham told TCS in an email that he has filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission, but it has not appeared on the website as of Tuesday.

Greene has said she will not endorse a candidate.

© Just The News