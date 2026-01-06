Trump Administration maintains flights of deportations to Venezuela after Maduro's capture

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de enero, 2026

The network Fox News revealed Monday that the deportation flights to Venezuela by the President's Administration Donald Trump will continue following the historic capture of socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, last Saturday during the early morning hours. According to what was revealed by the conservative media, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) commented that "flights are not suspended".

The news published by Fox News comes a day after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem assured during an interview with said network that the Trump Administration did not have among its plans to put an end to the deportation flights, despite the fact that the President announced hours after Maduro's capture that Venezuela would begin to execute a transition under the tutelage of the United States. The figure in charge of leading such transition will be Delcy Rodriguez, who was the vice-president of the Venezuelan dictatorship and, after Maduro's capture, has become his replacement as the new head of Chavismo.

During a historic press conference, Trump commented that the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, was already in communication with Rodriguez before the operation in which the dictator was captured, assuring that she would do what he asked her to do and guaranteeing that the United States could carry out another attack if deemed necessary. Trump even pointed out after Rodriguez's first appearance, in which she showed a challenging tone, that he did not like her words and that she would suffer a fate "worse" than Maduro's if she did not do what he asked her to do.