Secret Service arrests man who vandalized JD Vance's home in Ohio

Published by Israel Duro 5 de enero, 2026

The Secret Service reported the arrest of a man for vandalizing the Ohio home of J.D. Vance. Neither the vice president nor his family were in the property at the time the suspect, a 26-year-old man, broke several windows in the house.

However, the vice president and his family had been there until this weekend, when he returned to Washington to monitor the capture of Nicolás Maduro, according to several media reports that have been communicated by the vice president's team. The arrest report indicates that the detainee also damaged Vance's private vehicle.

According to the Secret Service release, "An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President."

"Shortly after midnight on Monday, January 5, the man was physically detained by Secret Service agents assigned to the Vice President’s home. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio."

Detainee’s record of vandalism

According to Fox 19, the detainee—who is in the custody of Cincinnati Police—is William DeFoor. He will be charged with various offenses including obstruction of official business, criminal mischief or criminal endangerment, unlawful trespassing, and vandalism, court records show.

DeFoor has a criminal record, as he pleaded guilty in April to two counts of vandalism for causing more than $2,000 worth of damage to a Hyde Park interior design firm, according to court documents.

DeFoor was then sentenced to receive treatment at a mental health facility for two years and required to pay $5,550 in restitution.