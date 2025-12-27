Kash Patel confirms the final closure of the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the FBI's historic headquarters

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de diciembre, 2025

Kash Patelcconfirmed the definitive closing of the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the current headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). A day after Christmas, the agency's director assured that the decision seeks to save taxpayers money and continue modernizing the federal government's main investigative and national security agency.

As confirmed by the director of the agency in his X account, the facilities will be moved to the Ronald Reagan Building Complex, where several federal agencies already operate. Among them are the Department of Commerce, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Children's Museum.

Patel, who had already forwarded his intentions in May, stated that the final closure was worked out in concert with Donald Trump and members of Congress. The move will relocate staff to "a safe and modern facility."

"When we arrived, taxpayers were about to be on the hook for nearly $5 billion for a new headquarters that wouldn’t open until 2035. We scrapped that plan. Instead, we selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway," Patel wrote.

"This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security. It delivers better tools for today’s FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost. The Hoover Building will be shut down permanently," Patel said.

In addition to the headquarters, the FBI will also welcome 2026 with a change of deputy director, as Dan Bongino announced in mid-December that he would be leaving his post in January. While President Trump's options to replace him have not yet transcended, the name of Andrew Bailey, a former Missouri attorney general and current deputy director, along with Bongino, is one of the likely choices.