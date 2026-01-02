Trump says he takes more aspirin than recommended and rejects concerns about his health

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump directly rejected reports questioning his health and made clear that his physical condition does not interfere with holding office. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the president denied falling asleep during official meetings and defended both his daily routine and the medical decisions that have been the subject of public speculation.

Since taking office in January 2025 at age 79, Trump has faced scrutiny over his vigor and energy. In that context, the president asserted that doubts about his health have been exaggerated and reiterated that he remains fully focused on his responsibilities as chief executive.

Aspirin, cardiac prevention and medical transparency

Trump explained that he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than doctors usually recommend. According to him, he does so to prevent heart problems, since the drug helps thin the blood. He acknowledged that this prolonged consumption causes visible bruises on his hands, which have generated public comments, and confirmed that he sometimes uses makeup to conceal them.

The presidential physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, backed up this explanation by confirming that Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day as a "cardiac prevention" measure. Barbabella detailed that aspirin acts as an anticoagulant and helps reduce the risk of clots, although it can increase the likelihood of bleeding and bruising.

Medical tests with no serious findings In October, the White House reported that the president underwent imaging studies of his torso, leading to speculation about possible health problems. Trump explained that, in retrospect, he believes the test generated unnecessary doubt, despite yielding no negative results.

Barbabella indicated that the CT scan was performed to rule out cardiovascular problems definitively and that no abnormalities were detected. He also confirmed that the president suffers from chronic superficial venous insufficiency, a condition that caused swelling in his lower legs earlier this year. Trump noted that he wore compression stockings to alleviate the problem, but stopped wearing them because they were uncomfortable.





Pace of work and limits on schedule

The president said he has asked his advisers to limit his schedule to focus on the most important meetings. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump usually starts his day in the Oval Office around 10 a.m. and works until 7 or 8 at night. He also reiterated that he does not engage in formal exercise outside of his usual activity on the golf course.