Nicki Minaj joins Trump administration at the UN to condemn Christian persecution in Nigeria

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de noviembre, 2025

Nicki Minaj joined the Trump administration to fight Christian persecution in Nigeria. After publicly expressing her support on social media, the singer went a step further, speaking on a panel at the United Nations (UN) in New York. There, she showed herself to be a strong advocate for religious freedom.

Minaj was introduced to the panel by Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the UN. "She steps on to this world stage not as a celebrity but as a witness to spotlight Nigeria’s persecuted church to her millions of social media followers," he said.

Already on the panel, the singer confessed to being nervous and thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership "to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief."

"Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria, but also in so many other countries around the world. (...) Religious freedom means we all sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe," she continued.

Minaj later recorded a video with Waltz in which she again thanked the Trump administration for supporting the cause: "I am honored you even thought I would be worthy to be in this caliber of a place. Thank you guys for being amazing to me, and supporting me, and helping me to understand what's going on out there. I'll continue to learn. I love to learn."