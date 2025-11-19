Nicki Minaj joins Trump administration at the UN to condemn Christian persecution in Nigeria
The singer appeared alongside U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who assured that religious freedom comes before politics.
Nicki Minaj joined the Trump administration to fight Christian persecution in Nigeria. After publicly expressing her support on social media, the singer went a step further, speaking on a panel at the United Nations (UN) in New York. There, she showed herself to be a strong advocate for religious freedom.
Minaj was introduced to the panel by Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the UN. "She steps on to this world stage not as a celebrity but as a witness to spotlight Nigeria’s persecuted church to her millions of social media followers," he said.
Already on the panel, the singer confessed to being nervous and thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership "to defend Christians in Nigeria, to combat extremism and to bring a stop to violence against those who simply want to exercise their natural right to freedom of religion or belief."
"Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria, but also in so many other countries around the world. (...) Religious freedom means we all sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe," she continued.
Minaj later recorded a video with Waltz in which she again thanked the Trump administration for supporting the cause: "I am honored you even thought I would be worthy to be in this caliber of a place. Thank you guys for being amazing to me, and supporting me, and helping me to understand what's going on out there. I'll continue to learn. I love to learn."
What is happening to Christians in Nigeria?
Currently, two Islamist groups are responsible for persecution and murder against Christians: Boko Haram and ISWAP (affiliated with the Islamic State). The first to appear was Boko Haram, whose goal is to impose Islamic law throughout the country, eliminating Western and Christian influence in its wake. Among its actions are the burning of churches, murders and kidnappings of women and children.
According to International Christian Concern, "all the people who have died should not have died if the government had acted." While the Nigerian government does not deny the internal violence, it rejects the notion that it is directed against a specific group, in this case, Christians.