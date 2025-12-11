Economics, deportations and communication: political analyst Art Estopiñán explained in Voz News the keys to Eileen Higgins' victory in Miami

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de diciembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and former U.S. Congress chief of staff Art Estopiñán on the newscast, with whom she talked about the unexpected victory of Eileen Higgins in Miami, returning the Democrats to power in that city after 30 years of Republican domination, and at a time when the state of the Florida seemed to have become a conservative bastion.

"Latinos are concerned with the migration issue I think that issue had a very important point in the defeat of the Republican candidate. [...] The reality is that there is a lot of concern in the Hispanic community about these migration measures of Trump. What we do know is that we need to have much more active activities against illegal immigrants who are criminals and terrorists," said Estopiñán.

