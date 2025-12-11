House gives go-ahead to $901 billion military defense bill

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de diciembre, 2025

The House of Representatives approved this Wednesday the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by 312 votes to 112, advancing a $901 billion package for the Pentagon. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where a vote is expected on a text already negotiated between the two chambers, the result of weeks of talks between Republican leaders.

Passage was secured after a very close procedural vote (215-211) in which four conservative Republicans -Anna Paulina Luna, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tim Burchett and Lauren Boebert—switched their votes and allowed the initiative to move forward, in the face of opposition from Democrats.

Internal tensions, but conservative gains

Some Republicans opposed the package for including $400 million annually for Ukraine and for not prohibiting the Federal Reserve from pushing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Still, the final version incorporates several conservative priorities: elimination of DEI policies at the Pentagon, $20 billion in cuts to programs deemed obsolete, and a 4% pay raise for enlisted personnel.

The bill also maintains limits on changes to military presence in Europe and South Korea and withholds part of the Defense secretary's travel budget until the Pentagon turns over recordings of anti-drug operations near Venezuela.