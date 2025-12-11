Federal judge orders immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE custody

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de diciembre, 2025

A federal judge in Maryland on Thursday ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from immigration custody while his legal case against deportation moves forward.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis granted Abrego Garcia's petition, noting that "since Abrego Garcia’s return from wrongful detention in El Salvador, he has been re-detained, again without lawful authority. For this reason, the Court will GRANT Abrego Garcia’s Petition for immediate release from ICE custody."

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen with a U.S. wife and child, was deported by mistake to El Salvador in March and sent to CECOT prison, known for its harsh conditions. After his return to the United States under court order, ICE sought to deport him again to several African countries, but failed to obtain judicial approval.

Originally, an immigration judge had ruled in 2019 that Abrego Garcia could not be deported to El Salvador due to gang threats against his family.

In addition to his fight to avoid deportation, Abrego Garcia is seeking to reopen his asylum case and faces federal charges in Tennessee for alleged human trafficking, which he has pleaded not guilty to and seeks to have dismissed as vindictive prosecution.