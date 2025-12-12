Indiana Senate slams Trump: They rejected redrawing the electoral map for 2026

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de diciembre, 2025

The Indiana Senate voted against redrawing the electoral map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Despite the state House of Representatives approving the bill backed by President Donald Trump, the Senate rejected it, with 21 Republicans voting with Democrats.

The vote ended with 19 votes in favor and 31 against, rejecting the White House initiative. They did so despite pressure from the president and those close to him, who even threatened to campaign actively to ensure they lose re-election next year.

The Trump administration even maintained contact with many lawmakers over the past few weeks, with the intention of getting the bill passed.

Mike Braun, governor of Indiana and a Trump ally, was disappointed by the outcome of the vote in the local Senate.

"I am very disappointed that a small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump," the governor said after the vote.

"Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences. I will be working with the President to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers," he added.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, had ramped up the pressure just hours before the vote. "If Indiana Republicans side with these Never Trumpers to do the dirty work of Democrats, I’ll be spending a lot of time in Indiana next year campaigning against every single one of them. PS: These RINO consultants sabotaging MAGA need to be rooted out of the GOP!!!" he wrote on his X account.

With a slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Democrats need to win just three seats to regain the majority and potentially obstruct President Trump's agenda. In this context, the White House has been working with state lawmakers to advance a redistricting effort that would increase Republicans' chances of retaining their House majority.

Currently, four states with Republican majorities have already redrawn their maps: Texas, Ohio, Missouri and North Carolina, pending what happens in Utah.

Currently, the state of Indiana has nine representatives in House, seven Republicans and two Democrats. The new map was expected to target the third district, held by Democrat Frank Mrvan. His district covers much of the northwestern part of the state, on the Michigan border.