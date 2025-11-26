Trump asks to vote "for MAGA warrior" Matt Van Epps for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District special election

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump publicly called Tuesday for his support of Republican candidate and former Tennessee General Services Commissioner Matt Van Epps for that state's 7th Congressional District special election. The electoral event takes place at a time when the Republican Party fears that the seat at stake will end up being occupied by the Democratic candidate Aftyn Behn, after the harsh results suffered in the last mayoral and gubernatorial elections, in which the Democrats conquered a triumph that different political analysts considered as a clear wake-up call to the current administration.

"I am asking all America First Patriots in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, who haven’t voted yet, to please GET OUT AND VOTE for MAGA Warrior Matt Van Epps, tomorrow, November 26th, the last day to vote early in person. You can win this Election for Matt! PLEASE VOTE FOR MATT VAN EPPS, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Polls close at 12 P.M. NOON in most of TN-07, and every vote counts. IF YOU ARE IN LINE BY 12 P.M., STAY IN LINE, AND THEY MUST LET YOU VOTE! TN-07: Early Voting ends November 26th, and Election Day is December 2nd. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MATT VAN EPPS — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! Find your Early Voting location at: https://swampthevoteusa.com/tennessee/," Trump wrote via his Truth Social account.

The seat officially became vacant last July 20, after Republican Rep. Mark Green decided to resign to eventually take a job in the private sector. The 7th Congressional District has historically been a safe seat for Republicans, taking into account that the party's candidates have shown a strong performance in recent years, to the point where Green went on to win by double digits in the previous election. In fact, President Trump swept this district by more than 22 points in the 2024 presidential election, in which he faced Democratic candidate and then-Vice President, Kamala Harris.