'Excellent': White House releases Trump's MRI to put an end to Democrats' speculation about his health

Published by Israel Duro 2 de diciembre, 2025

After several days of rumblings among Democrats insinuating that Donald Trump's health is deteriorating, the White House has released a statement in which the president's official doctor, Captain Sean P. Barbarella, stresses his patient's "excellent overall health."

The president underwent an examination of the cardiovascular system and abdominal area, the results of which were satisfactory and "functioning within normal limits," according to Capt. Barbarella.

"Standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read portions of the report during her Monday appearance before the media:

"Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns. In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."

In addition, the report notes that Trump's cardiovascular system is "perfectly normal," with "no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels." Moreover, images obtained of the president's major organs "appear very healthy and well perfused."

Walz questioned Trump's cognitive acuity

Donald Trump had signaled during Sunday that he would release the data from the MRI conducted in October in the face of insinuations about his mental acuity by Democratic politicians such as Tim Waltz, with whom he had a media spat following reports about the fraud of social programs valuing $1 billion by a Somali scheme that involved luxury items and even in public funds in the hands of terrorists.

Leavitt highlighted this when announcing the results of the review: "I think that’s quite a bit of detail in the effort of transparency. The president promised it last night and we have it delivered today."