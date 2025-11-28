The second most populous county in the country will give a permanent basic income to its residents

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de noviembre, 2025

Authorities in the country's second most populous city took a new step toward extending a program that would grant permanent income to all residents from public funds.

A few days ago, the Board of County Commissioners of Cook County, Ill., approved a $7.5 million budget line item that would guarantee a basic income.

"The County will invest $7.5 million to continue supporting the Guaranteed Income program, providing direct unconditional monetary support to help residents live healthier and more stable lives," officials said in a statement.

This new initiative is the continuation of a pilot program implemented by county authorities in 2022.

Under that pilot program, which received federal funding from COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, provided checks of $500 per month to about 3,250 families for two years.

Cook County Board of County Commissioners President Toni Preckwinkle said this initiative, which is part of her fiscal year 2026 budget plan, "affirms that we will protect people during hard times and invest in a shared future that is fairer, healthier and more resilient for all."

Cook County, whose administrative seat is in Chicago, is the second most populous county in the country with approximately 5.18 million residents, second only to Los Angeles County in California.