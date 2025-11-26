Voz media US Voz.us
BBC chairman admits that Trump's apology for documentary came too late: 'I regret the mistakes that have been made'

Samir Shah appeared before the UK's Culture, Media and Sport Committee and pointed out that the problem was not the editing itself, but the wrong impression it left.

BBC Chairman Samir ShahPhoto by PRU / AFP

The chairman of the BBC, Samir Shah, acknowledged that the public broadcaster took too long to address errors stemming from the editing of Donald Trump's January 6, 2021, speech used in a Panorama documentary.

Shah appeared before the UK Culture, Media and Sport Committee, where he pointed out that the problem was not the editing itself - a standard journalistic practice, he said - but the mistaken impression left by the editing: that Trump had urged violent action, something the broadcaster admitted it had not shown correctly.

The BBC apologized and announced it would not rebroadcast the documentary, but rejected the demands of Trump's legal team, which called for a full retraction, a public apology, and financial compensation, arguing that the defamation charge was baseless.

Shah admits the apology came too late

Shah explained that several executives, including then-BBC News director Deborah Turness, wanted to publicly apologize earlier, but he felt the proposed plan did not go far enough. He added that the board discussed the matter in May, although the formal apology to the president was not issued until November. "Looking back, I think we should have made the decision earlier. We should have pursued it to the end and got to the bottom of it. And not wait as we did until it became public discourse," he said. "I regret the mistakes that have been made," he added.

Internal resignations

The case prompted public questioning of the BBC's editorial processes and deepened internal tension after The Telegraph published extracts from a dossier produced by Michael Prescott, the consultant hired to assess the broadcaster's editorial standards. The disclosure of that document led to the departures of Deborah Turness and managing director Tim Davie. Prescott, present at the hearing, said he raised alarms about recurring editorial failings and defended his intention to protect the BBC's reputation.

