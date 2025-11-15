Trump severs ties with MTG: withdraws endorsement, encourages a primary challenge in her district

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of congresswoman and former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene. The president weighed in via Truth Social, where he described the Republican from Georgia as a "whack job" who keeps "whining."

"I withdraw my support and endorsement for 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, from the great state of Georgia," the president wrote on his social network.

"All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN! It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day," he added.

In addition, Trump suggested he might endorse a candidate to challenge Greene in the Republican primary in Georgia's 14th congressional district.

"I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he stated.