Supreme Court temporarily reinstates new Texas congressional map

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de noviembre, 2025

The Supreme Court reinstated the new electoral map for Texas. The order, signed by Judge Samuel Alito, temporarily blocked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. The Republican-approved map of the Lone Star State adds five Republican-leaning seats in the House of Representatives.

The decision by the nation's highest court means the map is back in effect, thus reopening nominations. "The court is expected to issue a ruling afterwards that will determine if the map can be used for the midterms," The Hill reported.

Hours before the Supreme Court's ruling, the Texas Attorney General's Office asked for its intervention. Ken Paxton, the state's attorney general, assured that "the Court would uphold Texas' sovereign right to conduct partisan redistricting."

On Nov. 18, the federal court blocked the map signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, arguing that it could harm Hispanic and African-American residents. "To be sure, politics played a role in drawing the 2025 Map. But it was much more than just politics. Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map," wrote Judge Jeffrey V. Brown in the ruling.

Texas was the first Republican state to change its electoral map ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. It was followed by Ohio, Missouri and North Carolina.