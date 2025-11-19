Survey: Optimism grows in 'rural America' about the country's future

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de noviembre, 2025

Rural Americans are more optimistic about the future of the United States. So found a recent poll conducted by the American Communities Project (ACP) between late August and early September.

According to the poll results, 59% of those living in "rural middle America," which the researchers defined as mostly white rural communities with middle-income residents and a population of 24 million people, have a positive outlook on the country's future. The number represents an increase of 16 percentage points compared to 2024.

Other optimistic communities include people living in "aging farm areas" and those who identified themselves as part of the "working class." In both groups, optimism rose 17 points since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

As for the issues most concerning the rural community, the ranking was as follows: inflation, taxes, drugs and opioids, health care, homelessness and immigration.

"Perhaps more interesting, the positive shifts in some Trump-voting communities were massive — 19 points in Aging Farmlands and 16 points in Evangelical Hubs, Native American Lands, and Rural Middle America," ACP explained about the survey results.

On the other hand, the most urban communities, which tend to vote for the Democratic Party, expressed strong pessimism since Trump's victory.

"Meanwhile, most of the Democratic-leaning communities said they feel less positively than they did in 2024, but the dips were mostly smaller — 4 points in the African American South and Urban Suburbs, 1 point in College Towns. Big Cities were more dour — their positive feelings dropping by 10 points," they added.