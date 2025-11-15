Poll: 71% of voters favor Trump's proposed $2,000 tariff dividend checks

Published by Just The News / Natalia Mittelstadt 15 de noviembre, 2025

A total of 71% of registered voters favor President Trump's proposed $2,000 tariff dividend checks that he suggested earlier this week, according to a poll released Saturday.

Only 22% of voters oppose the proposed checks, Napolitan News Service's poll found.

A total of 88% of Republicans favor the idea, along with 56% of Democrats.

The proposal is popular among voters of all income ranges, with at least 78% of those making less than $50,000 in favor of it, and 69% of those making over $150,000.

Just 37% believe it is likely that the government will actually issue the check to most Americans, with 55% saying it is unlikely.

A total of 52% of Republicans say it is likely the checks will actually be issued, compared to only 21% of Democrats.

The survey was conducted Nov. 12-13 of 1,000 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1.

Trump on Monday insisted that federal tariff revenue would go towards paying down the national debt after he had distributed stimulus checks.

© Just The News