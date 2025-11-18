Trump does not rule out military action in Mexico to stop drug smuggling

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump asserted this Monday that he is willing to authorize direct actions within Mexico if necessary to stop the entry of illegal drugs into the United States. From the White House, when asked about the possibility of carrying out attacks against Mexican territory, he said that any measure that contributes to stopping narco-trafficking should remain open.

Asked if he would request authorization from the Mexican government to launch eventual military operations, he avoided offering a specific answer and commented that he has been in communication with authorities in Mexico City. "They know how I stand," he said.

Plans under evaluation within the Administration

NBC News recently reported that the Administration is evaluating a mission to deploy U.S. intelligence agents and military personnel in Mexico to target criminal organizations. Internal discussions continue, and there is no final determination yet on the scope of such a strategy.

This debate is occurring as the United States maintains a regional offensive against drug trafficking. The Coast Guard announced on Nov. 6 that, during fiscal year 2025, it seized approximately 510,000 pounds of cocaine in operations in both the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific.

Terrorist Designations The federal effort also includes diplomatic and legal measures. In February, the State Department classified six Mexican cartels, along with the Venezuelan organization Tren de Aragua and the MS-13 gang, as foreign terrorist organizations.

Colombia and the fight against cocaine production

The President also addressed the situation in Colombia and did not rule out the possibility of acting against laboratories where cocaine is produced. He assured that dismantling these facilities could prevent the death of millions of Americans, although he clarified that he has not decided on such an operation.