'Weak and pathetic': Trump criticizes Indiana Republicans for not redrawing the state's electoral map

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump attacked Indiana state senator Rod Bray for refusing to redraw the state's electoral map. Although the president and his allies had had contact with Indiana lawmakers, encouraging them to vote for a new map for the 2026 midterm elections, they failed to convince a majority of Republicans, especially in the state Senate.

Bray, who is the president pro tempore of the state Senate, announced that he would not see a special session in December to discuss the map, given that there were not enough Republican votes. In this context, Trump was furious on his Truth Social account.

"In the entire United States of America, Republican or Democrat, only Indiana 'Republican' State Senator Rod Bray, a Complete and Total RINO, is opposed to redistricting for purposes of gaining additional Seats in Congress. The Democrats have proven to be dishonest and untrustworthy in anything having to do with Elections or Election Integrity. Republicans must be TOUGH and SMART if we are going to WIN the Midterms. The Rod Brays of Politics are WEAK and PATHETIC," the president wrote.

In addition, the president encouraged other Republicans in the state to run against Bray in the primary: "Lines are forming to run against RINO Indiana Senator Rod Bray, and those few other Senators who support him, in the upcoming Primaries. Every one of them will lose, in Record Numbers. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Mike Braun, governor of Indiana, had scheduled a special session of the Legislature precisely to address a new electoral map. Three other states with Republican majorities have already redrawn their maps: Texas, Missouri, and North Carolina, pending the outcome in Utah.

Currently, the state of Indiana has nine representatives in the House, seven Republicans and two Democrats. The new map was expected to target the third district, held by Democrat Frank Mrvan. His district encompasses much of the northwestern part of the state, bordering Michigan.