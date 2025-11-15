Georgia: Judge McAfee drops three charges against Trump in election interference case

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de noviembre, 2025

Judge Scott McAfee dropped three of the charges against Donald Trump and some allies in the election interference case in Georgia. Previously, the case was being pushed by Fani Willis, who was removed at the end of 2024. With those charges now in the past, Fulton County prosecutors still hold 32 against the president and as many against the remaining defendants.

Willis initially filed the case in August 2023, charging Trump and 18 other defendants with allegedly being part of an extensive conspiracy to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. It was this accusation that later led to the famous mugshot of the current president.

Specifically, the judge ordered the dismissal of counts 14, 15 and 27, pertaining to conspiracy, attempt to file false documents and filing false documents. Steve Sadow, Trump's Georgia attorney, stated Friday morning that his legal team "remains confident that a fair and impartial review will lead to the dismissal of the case."

Following the removal of Willis, who had a romantic relationship with one of the special counsel hired for the case, Peter Skandalakis was appointed as the new prosecutor.

"The filing of this appointment reflects my inability to secure another conflict prosecutor to assume responsibility for this case. Several prosecutors were contacted and, while all were respectful and professional, each declined the appointment," Skandalakis stated after taking over as prosecutor.

"While it would have been simple to allow Judge McAfee's deadline to lapse or to inform the Court that no conflict prosecutor could be secured — thereby allowing the case to be dismissed for want of prosecution — I did not believe that to be the right course of action. The public has a legitimate interest in the outcome of this case. Accordingly, it is important that someone make an informed and transparent determination about how best to proceed," he added.

The Fulton County case also involves Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and Jenna Ellis, among others.