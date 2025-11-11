"She's lost her way": Trump lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene after criticizing him for focusing on "foreign policy"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump responded Monday to sharp criticism leveled against him by Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who accused him of focusing more on foreign affairs than domestic ones, on the same day the conservative leader held a surprise meeting with Syria's new president. During a question-and-answer session with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump claimed to be surprised by the congresswoman's words and even affirmed that she "has some kind of an act going on."

Similarly, when asked about the criticism received by Greene, Trump commented: "I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. Nice woman, but she’s lost her way. I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally. And we could have a world that’s on fire where wars come to our shores very easily."

Likewise, the Republican leader cited the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act earlier this year as one of the most important pieces of evidence that his administration has domestic policy as its top priority. "When somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know. I'm surprised at her, she's got some kind of an act going on," Trump insisted.

In a post via his X account, Greene criticized Trump for his Monday meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. "I would really like to see nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy not foreign policy and foreign country’s leaders. Start by hauling in the health insurance company’s executives and let’s start formulating our Republican plan to save America from Obamacare and ACA tax credits that have skyrocketed the cost of health insurance!," the GOP representative wrote.