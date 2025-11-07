Trump administration calls it 'a mockery of separation of powers' and appeals court order requiring full payment of SNAP program

Published by Agustina Blanco 7 de noviembre, 2025

Amid the prolonged federal government shutdown, the Trump Administration intensifies its court battle against an order forcing full payment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by November.

On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, asking to immediately block a lower district judge's directive.

The move comes a day after federal Judge John McConnell, nominated by former President Barack Obama, ruled that the administration's plan to partially distribute resources during the shutdown was not sufficient.

Along those lines, McConnell ordered the government to dip into emergency funds to cover the full payments, estimated at more than $9 billion, benefiting approximately 42 million people across the country. These funds are distributed through the states, and the deadline for payments is this Friday.

Trump Administration Appeals Previous Ruling



In its motion, the DOJ calls McConnell's order "unprecedented" and a "mockery of the separation of powers." They further argue that the government shutdown, caused by the lack of a budget agreement in Congress, means that the SNAP program is "subject to available appropriations,” until the legislative dispute is resolved.

“This is a crisis, to be sure, but it is a crisis occasioned by congressional failure, and that can only be solved by congressional action,” the department wrote in the document, according to a report from The Hill.

The administration instead proposed to exhaust an emergency fund of about $5 billion.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals quickly responded to the emergency request, ordering the plaintiff cities and private organizations - which include entities such as the city of Providence, Rhode Island, and food rights advocacy groups - to file their written responses by noon Eastern time Friday.

For its part, the Republican Administration requested a ruling by the afternoon of the same day, in order to avoid the deadline imposed by McConnell.

So far, no final decision has been issued by the appeals court.

If McConnell's order stands, states will receive full funding on time; otherwise, SNAP recipients could face reductions or delays in their monthly payments.