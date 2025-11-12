DOJ launches investigation into violent protests in Berkeley during Turning Point USA event

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an investigation into protests that erupted at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), following arrests during an event organized by Turning Point USA, a conservative group.

The inquiry, prompted by the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ, centers on concerns about campus safety and the alleged impunity of groups such as Antifa in California.

On Monday night, hundreds of protesters rallied outside Zellerbach Hall, the final stop of Turning Point USA's "This Is the Turning Point" tour.

The event, which attracted students and community members opposed to the group's conservative stances, resulted in violent clashes with police. According to local reports, at least four people were arrested for altercations, including the use of smoke bombs and makeshift barricades, according to a review by The Hill.

Protesters, many with their faces covered, shouted slogans against fascism, Nazism, and President Donald Trump, while attendees at the event reported harassment and assaults.

For his part, Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general in charge of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, made the announcement Tuesday on X, responding to publications describing the incident as a "war zone" provoked by Antifa. "We saw all of this at Berkeley back in 2017. @UCBerkeley was sued, and settled the case," Dhillon wrote.

We saw all of this at Berkeley back in 2017. @UCBerkeley was sued, and settled the case.



The @CivilRights will investigate what happened here, and I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa’s ability to operate with impunity in CA. https://t.co/aN7JzouXwl — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 11, 2025

In another post, he added, "The department will investigate what happened here, and I see several issues of serious concern regarding campus and local security and Antifa's ability to operate with impunity in CA."