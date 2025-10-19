Poll: Americans support Antifa terror designation

(The Center Square) - More American voters support President Donald Trump’s decision to designate Antifa a terror organization than those who don't, according to new polling.

The Center Square Voters' Voice Poll shows 49% of American voters support the designation compared to 30% who oppose the move, while 21% remain unsure.

Overwhelmingly, Republicans support the designation with an 80% approval. That's compared to just 20% of Democrats who do. Only 7% of Republicans oppose the designation compared to 53% of Democrats.

The president designated the group a domestic terror organization last month after The Center Square asked him if he was considering designating the group following a rise in political violence, specifically the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Since the designation, the administration has highlighted instances of violence they claim the Antifa groups are responsible for, including several attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and facilities.

The White House recently hosted a roundtable with about a dozen independent journalists who say they have been attacked by Antifa members.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced that terrorism charges have been brought against suspects in the July attack on a Prairieland Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

FBI Director Kash Patel made the announcement Thursday, noting that it is a first for the DOJ.

“First time ever: the FBI arrested Antifa-aligned anarchist violent extremists and terrorism charges have been brought for the July 4 Prairieland ICE attack in Texas,” Patel posted on X. “Under President Trump’s new authorities, we’ve made 20+ arrests. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on my watch.”

In the official designation, the White House describes Antifa as a “militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.” The designation added that Antifa uses “illegal means” to carry out “violence and terrorism nationwide” to achieve its goals.

The White House cited “coordinate efforts” to “obstruct” federal law enforcement, specifically immigration enforcement operations through “organized riots” and “violent assaults,” including doxing, which has led to many immigration officials masking their faces as protection.

“Antifa recruits, trains, and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and suppression of political activity, then employs elaborate means and mechanisms to shield the identities of its operatives, conceal its funding sources and operations in an effort to frustrate law enforcement, and recruit additional members,” according to the official designation. “Individuals associated with and acting on behalf of Antifa further coordinate with other organizations and entities for the purpose of spreading, fomenting, and advancing political violence and suppressing lawful political speech. This organized effort designed to achieve policy objectives by coercion and intimidation is domestic terrorism.”

The designation allows law enforcement to utilize federal resources to investigate and “dismantle” “terrorist actions” attributed to the group or anyone “claiming to act on behalf” of the group. In addition, it will allow the federal government to investigate and prosecute those responsible for funding.

The president asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to expand the designation of Antifa as a foreign terror organization after The Center Square posed the question during the roundtable at the White House.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between Oct. 2-6, 2025. The poll sample included 2,565 respondents, comprised of 978 Republicans, 948 Democrats, and 639 Independents, of which 262 lean toward neither major party, which Noble Predictive refers to as independents who, when asked if they leaned toward one of the major parties, chose neither.

The poll weighted each party – Republicans, Democrats, and True Independents – independently. It has a margin of error of +/-2.0%.

