DHS announced the arrest of an illegal immigrant wanted in Moldova for murder with 'exceptional cruelty'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de noviembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of Victoria Sorocean, an illegal immigrant from Moldova, wanted in her country for torture and murder. As reported by the agency headed by Kristi Noem, the woman was arrested last Tuesday, November 4, in Los Angeles. She will remain in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pending deportation proceedings.

In 2013, Sorocean was sentenced along with an accomplice to 17 years in prison for a murder committed with premeditation and exceptional cruelty. At that time, they both tortured their victim in an apartment in Chisinau, beat her with a stick and an electric wire before throwing her out of a ninth-floor window.

To avoid facing conviction, she decided to escape to the United States, where she entered illegally. She was detained in 2020 under the Trump administration, although she filed multiple legal appeals and asylum claims to delay her removal.

As DHS explained in a statement, the criminal "was released back into the country under the Biden Administration."

"It shocks the conscience that the Biden Administration released into America a cruel, violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick, and then threw her victim from a ninth-floor window," Undersecretary Tricia McLaughlin said in this regard.

"These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the world’s criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S.," she added.