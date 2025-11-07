'It's time to fire Hochul': Elise Stefanik to run for governor of New York

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de noviembre, 2025

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik officially announced her candidacy to become the next governor of New York. Her goal is to make the state once again an "affordable and safe" place for everyone.

Through a statement posted on social media, Stefanik announced her candidacy, pointing out the shortcomings of the state due to the management of current Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

"Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America. Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills. When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families," Stefanik stressed. "I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe for all."

The U.S. representative from New York used her message to call for unity among Democrats, Republicans and independents with the goal of "saving our state." "It's time to: FIRE HOCHUL [and] SAVE NEW YORK," Stefanik concluded.

New York Republican Party Chairman Ed Cox endorsed Stefanik's candidacy. He defined her as "a unifier" and whom he sees as the challenger needed "to win statewide."

"Elise Stefanik is a unifier and a party builder with the brains, the guts and the resources to win statewide next year. She has fought for our principles every day of her career, and never backs down. She is the warrior we need to lead the fight against Democrats' corrupt Albany machine," Cox said. "Elise will lead our team to victory over Kathy Hochul, end one-party Democrat rule, and make New York affordable again."

A poll found that Stefanik, a month before she announced her candidacy, was a slight favorite ahead of Hochul, after voters learned that the governor supported Zohran Mamdani, who recently won the New York City mayoral election.