Governors, mayors, electoral districts... what are people voting for in the November 4th elections?

Published by Santiago Ospital 3 de noviembre, 2025

This Tuesday, Nov. 4, millions of voters will go to the polls in different cities across the country to define governors, mayors and electoral maps.

New York, Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland and Minneapolis lead the day in which eighteen of the country's major cities elect mayors, while Virginia and New Jersey hold gubernatorial elections.

Additionally, in California, voters will decide on a proposal to redraw the electoral maps.

These are the main elections to watch out for:

New York elects mayor (and more)

The race for New York City Mayor has drawn the most national and international attention.

Voters will have to choose between Socialist-Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a member of the State Assembly, independent Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York state, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of Los Angeles Guardians.

The three clashed in both the first debate and the second mayoral debate.

Lesser known candidates, lagging in the polls, Irene Estrada and Joseph Hernandez remain in the race. Two others dropped out but will be on the ballot anyway: independents Jim Walden and Eric Adams, the city's current mayor.

After he stepped aside, Adams endorsed Cuomo.

Voters will also decide the future of several key positions in the city and some districts, as well as several ballot measures.

The city will elect its next ombudsman and city comptroller. The presidents of the five boroughs will also be determined, and more than 50 city council seats will be filled. Some areas will also elect prosecutors and judicial positions.

There are also six ballot measures in the fray, which can be consulted in the following official document:

When and where to vote in New York

Polls are open from 6 am to 9 pm.

Voters can check where to vote at the official search engine the New York City Board of Elections.

Atlanta elects mayor with new voting districts



The city of Atlanta, Georgia will vote for mayor, council and municipal judges, among others.

As an innovation, starting this year the city's mayor will only be able to serve two consecutive four-year terms. If he then wants to run for mayor again, he will have to wait another four years.

Precisely, Mayor Andre Dickens is running for re-election. The race is non-partisan. However, Dickens is an open Democrat.

His challengers are ex-cop Kalema Jackson, progressive activist Helmut Love Domagalski and community activities organizer Eddie Andrew Meredith.

Atlanta debuts a new election map Tuesday. Voters can check out where to vote at the following Center For Civic Innovation page.

Boston: Michelle Wu heads for re-election



Democrat Michelle Wu has a clear path. On Sept. 9, she emerged victorious alongside businessman Josh Kraft in a nonpartisan primary, leaving two other suitors in the dust.

Three days later, Kast dropped out of the race.

Wu is a frequent critic of Trump. Since the president's inauguration, she became one of the mayors who most lambasted the White House's immigration policies.

In addition to mayor, Boston will define the composition of its next 13-member City Council.

When and where to vote in Boston? Polling centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm

On the following official website voters can check their registration status and polling place in both Spanish and English

Cleveland elects a new mayor



The Mayoralty of Cleveland, Ohio, is shaping up to be a two-way race. Justin Bibb, aligned with the Democrats, is seeking re-election. Laverne Gore, close to the GOP, seeks to dethrone him. Polls favor the former.

Starting in 2025, mayors can run for office again as many times as they want.

Its residents will also vote for City Council and municipal court judges.

When and where to vote in Cleveland? Polling stations are open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm

Voters can check their polling place at the following official website

Minneapolis, a crowded race



Mayor Jacob Frey faces a dozen contenders. Three progressive candidates lead the opposition: Democratic state senator Omar Fateh, attorney Jazz Hampton and minister DeWayne Davis.

Fateh is a Democratic Socialist, and won the support of Squad representative Ilhan Omar. He promises to reform the Police and raise the minimum wage, among others.

In addition to mayor, voters will elect City Council (all 13 wards), Board of Estimate and Taxation (2 at-large members) and Park Board (all 6 wards and 3 at-large members).

When and where to vote in Minneapolis? Polling places are open from 7 am to 8 pm

Election authorities provide citizens with a map showing polling places according to the voter's address:

Other mayoral elections on November 4

18 of the country's 100 most populous cities will vote for mayor, according to Ballotpedia. All currently have a Democratic or independent mayor, except Miami, Florida, with Francis Suarez (who is not seeking re-election).

The cities that will vote this Tuesday, November 4 are the following, according to the specialized page:

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

Buffalo, New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Detroit, Michigan

Durham, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

Jersey City, New Jersey

Miami, Florida

Minneapolis, Minnesota

New York, New York

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Seattle, Washington

St. Paul, Minnesota

Toledo, Ohio

Virginia gubernatorial election



Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, faces former Representative Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, for governor. Whoever wins will become the first female governor of Virginia.

The campaign was tinged with controversy over violent messages from Democratic candidate for attorney general, Jay Jones. Over the past few days, Jones reappeared alongside Obama at a rally for Spanberger.

In addition to governor and attorney general, Virginia voters elect lieutenant governor, legislators in the Virginia House of Representatives and local officials.

When and where to vote in Virginia? Polling places will be open from 6 am to 7 pm

Voters can check their polling place at the following link

New Jersey gubernatorial election

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are running for New Jersey Governor in a close race...and expensive. According to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission the election is likely to become the most expensive in state history.

Two independents are also competing: Vic Kaplan and Joanne Kuniansky.

When and where to vote in New Jersey Polling places will be open from 6 am to 8 pm

You can check your polling place in the following official search engine

California: voters to decide whether to redraw election maps

Voters in six states will decide on 24 state ballot measures, according to Ballotpedia. The one that has generated particular attention is in California: the proposal to redraw the electoral maps.

The Proposition 50 seeks to counteract redistricting in Texas. The initiative was pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom. In August, Democrats passed a law to let California voters decide this Tuesday whether to redraw their maps.

The Golden State will also hold local elections in several cities including Los Angeles, El Dorado and Fresno.