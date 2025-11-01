The White House adjusts protocols and restricts press access to internal offices for national security reasons

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de octubre, 2025

The White House announced a new restriction in the West Wing: there will no longer be free access for journalists to the "Upper Press," located near the Oval Office, and where the press secretary, communications director, and other senior officials work. From now on, entry will be by appointment only, according to an official memo.

Argument based on national security

The document states that the measure responds to reasons linked to national security. All journalists present on the White House grounds must have press accreditation—permanent or temporary—issued by the Secret Service, but until now they could freely enter that area.

The decision coincides with the previous implementation of a Pentagon policy that sought to limit the type of material journalists could report on.

According to the assistant to the president andWhite House communications director Steven Cheung, the new policy was taken after some journalists engaged in conduct deemed inappropriate for a national security environment. Cheung noted that there were reporters who attempted to secretly record video and audio inside the offices, took photographs of sensitive information without authorization, and approached restricted areas in proximity to the Oval Office. He also mentioned cases in which journalists listened to private meetings behind closed doors or waited outside offices to intercept senior officials after confidential meetings.

Changes after the reorganization of the National Security Council

The document notes that due to structural changes in the National Security Council, the White House took over the direction of all communications, including those related to national security.

As a result, communications staff will handle sensitive information and journalists will no longer be able to access Room 140 - known as the "Upper Press"—without prior authorization from a staff member.

Press dynamics and access at official events

The memo also mentions that the White House has highlighted its willingness to be transparent, noting the president's frequent willingness to interact with reporters. At the same time, the White House has taken control of the press pool that travels with the president, sometimes granting greater access to right-wing media.

Background during the Clinton Administration The decision evokes a similar move under the Clinton Administration, which also sought to restrict access to the "Upper Press" before reversing it.

Parallel restrictions at the Pentagon

The move occurs in parallel to new controls at the Pentagon. Earlier this year, the Defense Department barred journalists without official government escorts from most of its corridors and required reporters to agree to a policy that included not obtaining or using unauthorized material - even if it was unclassified - or surrendering their accreditations within 24 hours.