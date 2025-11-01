Trump blames Democrats' government shutdown for delay in food stamp payments, but orders to find a legal way to fund them

Published by Agustina Blanco 31 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has instructed his administration's lawyers to ask the courts "how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible" following court rulings forcing the government to use emergency funds to cover part of the November benefits.

Along those lines, in a posting on Truth Social, Trump explained, "Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available."

He added, "I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."

The move is in response to decisions by federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which rejected the Department of Agriculture (USDA) 's use of a contingency fund to help with the benefits, scheduled to begin distribution tomorrow amid a month-long government shutdown.

Along those lines, the Republican maintained, "even if we get immediate guidance, it will unfortunately be delayed while States get the money out," Trump warned. "If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay."