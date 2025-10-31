Trump administration lowers annual cap on refugee admissions
The new cap is set lower than in previous years, with a focus on specific humanitarian cases.
President Donald Trump's administration set a cap of 7,500 refugees for fiscal year 2026, prioritizing the admission of white South Africans, according to an official notice published Thursday in the Federal Register. In doing so, the White House sets the lowest level of the modern refugee program and sharply lowers the 125,000 ceiling that was in place last year under Joe Biden's administration.
The official document states that the quota is set "by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest" and confirms that Afrikaners, mostly of Dutch settler descent, will be the core group considered for resettlement. It also states that other persons suffering "illegal or unjust" discrimination could be eligible, without specifying which nationalities would fall under this criterion.
Politics
Nearly 70,000 South Africans seek refuge in the US after Trump's offer of asylum
Sabrina Martin
Priority of security and immigration control
The decision continues President Trump's immigration policy, focusing on strengthening national security, limiting the entry of foreigners considered potential risks and prioritizing specific cases. The administration has argued that its approach protects jobs, resources and homeland security.
The Afrikaner program was announced earlier this year, citing violence and discrimination against white farmers in South Africa. In fact, Trump signed an executive order stating that the South African government had enacted a law that allowed the "seizure of agricultural property from ethnic minority Afrikaners without compensation," demonstrating an "shocking disregard for the rights of its citizens."
World
Ecuador negotiates to receive 300 refugees from the United States each year
Virginia Martínez
Lowest threshold since 1980
With the new figure, the United States is again moving away from its traditional role in international refugee protection and adopting a more restrictive and selective approach, focused on security priorities and specific cases defined by the administration.