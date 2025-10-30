Aide to Massachusetts Democratic governor arrested for cocaine trafficking

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de octubre, 2025

An aide to the Democratic governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, was arrested for cocaine trafficking. He is LaMar Cook, 45, a Springfield resident, who is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to Fox News, Cook also served as deputy chief of Healey's office in the western part of the state.

It all started from two previous seizures, which took place at the UMass Hotel last Oct. 10, when approximately 13 kilograms of cocaine were found. The case ended up exploding when investigators intercepted packages containing 21 kilograms of cocaine that were destined for a state office building where Cook worked, which sparked the case.

"Evidence collected during that operation was consistent with the narcotics recovered during the most recent controlled delivery in Springfield. The investigation into the UMass seizure remains ongoing and may result in additional charges related to the prior shipments in Hampshire County," the Hampden District Attorney's Office said.

Cook was held on $25,000 bond pending a further hearing on Friday.

The news prompted the immediate firing of the assessor. This was confirmed from Healey's office via a spokesman's statement, "The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust."

"This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work," he added.

What did state Republicans say?

Mike Kennealy and Brian Shortsleev, both Republican candidates for governor heading into 2026, were quick to speak out on the case that rocked local politics.

"This is a disgrace for our state and a direct reflection of Healey’s failed leadership. She must be held accountable for the people she chooses to surround herself with. Whether it’s general leadership incompetence and the high turnover among her cabinet secretaries or criminal behavior like that of LaMar Cook, there’s something fundamentally rotten in this administration," Kennealy stated.

"These shocking incidents reveal a total collapse of standards, screening, and supervision across state government. Under Maura Healey, taxpayers are paying the salaries of drug dealers and child predators. It’s disgraceful and dangerous, and it tells us everything we need to know about how she runs her administration," said Shortsleev, whose candidacy won the endorsement of former senator and current candidate Scott Brown.