DOJ charges Massachusetts woman with allegedly threatening to kill federal agents

Published by Misty Severi 17 de octubre, 2025

The Justice Department on Thursday announced that a Massachusetts woman was arrested and charged with threatening to kill federal agents during an immigration operation outside a courthouse last month.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Bethany Abigail Terrill, allegedly invoked the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and claimed she was "gonna kill" federal agents who were carrying out the immigration-related arrest.

"Terrill proceeded to yell profanity at the agents, addressing them as ‘Nazis’ and ‘disgusting’ several times," a charging document obtained by Fox News said. "While agents were leading Person 1 to the car, Terrill yelled, ‘Charlie Kirk died, and we love it… we’re coming for you, gonna kill you.’

"One FBI Agent, who was initially walking in the opposite direction of Terrill, heard the threat, turned around, and approached Terrill to detain her, to ensure that she did not have a weapon or other means to immediately carry out the threat," it added.

The department claimed that Terrill also resisted arrest and claimed she had never threatened them, but that video evidence on her phone allegedly showed otherwise.

If convicted, Terrill faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

