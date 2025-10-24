Letitia James pleads not guilty to fraud and providing false statements

Published by Santiago Ospital 24 de octubre, 2025

New York Attorney General Letitia James pleaded not guilty in a bank fraud case before a federal court in Norfolk, Va. A grand jury formally indicted the Democrat on one count of felony bank fraud and one count of false statements to a financial institution.

Specifically, James is accused of falsely declaring a second residence in Virginia, thereby obtaining favorable loan terms. Instead of residing there, however, she allegedly rented the home to a family.

The attorney general assured that the accusations were baseless, claiming they were political persecution ordered by Donald Trump. James took Trump to civil court in 2022 over similar allegations. The president is appealing the ruling in that case, in which he was found guilty of fraud.